Dense Fog Advisory issued September 23 at 8:10PM PDT until September 24 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog at the
coast, spreading inland overnight.
* WHERE…Coasts and valleys across portions of Southwest
California, including Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, Oxnard, and
Santa Barbara.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.