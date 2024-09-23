Dense Fog Advisory issued September 23 at 1:52PM PDT until September 24 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog at the
coast, spreading inland overnight.
* WHERE…The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara
Counties and the Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.