Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 611 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Atascadero, or 10 miles south of Paso Robles, moving southwest at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Morro Bay…
Atascadero…
and Cayucos.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.