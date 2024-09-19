Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 5:58PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 558 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of Cuyama, or 37 miles northeast of Santa Ynez. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Carrizo Plain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.