Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:59PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 458 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Cuyama, or 35 miles northeast of Santa Ynez,

moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. Flash

Flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley…

and Carrizo Plain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.