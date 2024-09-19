Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:36PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles east of San Luis Obispo, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. Torrential
Rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Black Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.