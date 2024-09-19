Flash Flood Warning issued September 19 at 7:05PM PDT until September 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* …FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN LUIS OBISPO AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES…

* Until 1000 PM PDT.

* At 705 PM PDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen from

earlier thunderstorms, which produced flash flooding and

landslides. However, additional

rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area

from storms approaching from the east. Flash flooding is still

ongoing and could continue into tonight.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cuyama, Carrizo Plain and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and

the Cuyama Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.