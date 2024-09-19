Flash Flood Warning issued September 19 at 7:05PM PDT until September 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* …FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN LUIS OBISPO AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA BARBARA
COUNTIES…
* Until 1000 PM PDT.
* At 705 PM PDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen from
earlier thunderstorms, which produced flash flooding and
landslides. However, additional
rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area
from storms approaching from the east. Flash flooding is still
ongoing and could continue into tonight.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cuyama, Carrizo Plain and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and
the Cuyama Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.