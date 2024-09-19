Flash Flood Warning issued September 19 at 5:55PM PDT until September 19 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 555 PM PDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen from
earlier thunderstorms, which produced flash flooding and landslides.
The heaviest rain has moved to the west. However, additional
rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area
from storms approaching from the east. Flash flooding is still
ongoing and could continue this evening.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.