Flash Flood Warning issued September 19 at 4:31PM PDT until September 19 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 431 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported dangerous flash
flooding from thunderstorms across the warned area. Twenty to Twenty
Three vehicles were reported stuck in flood waters and a mudslide
along state route 166 and Wasioja Road. THIS IS A DANGEROUS FLOODING
SITUATION. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected
rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding and debris flows are
imminent or occurring. Residents should take immediate precautions
to protect life and property.