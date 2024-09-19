Flash Flood Warning issued September 19 at 4:31PM PDT until September 19 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 431 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported dangerous flash

flooding from thunderstorms across the warned area. Twenty to Twenty

Three vehicles were reported stuck in flood waters and a mudslide

along state route 166 and Wasioja Road. THIS IS A DANGEROUS FLOODING

SITUATION. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected

rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding and debris flows are

imminent or occurring. Residents should take immediate precautions

to protect life and property.