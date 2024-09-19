Flash Flood Warning issued September 19 at 4:10PM PDT until September 19 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Far Southeastern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
Far North Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 700 PM PDT.
* At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Landslides are expected.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.