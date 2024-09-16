Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 9:51AM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 9:51 am

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except up
to 45 mph in the Western Santa Monica Mountains

* WHERE…Eastern Ventura County Valleys and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content