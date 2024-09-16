Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 9:51AM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except up

to 45 mph in the Western Santa Monica Mountains

* WHERE…Eastern Ventura County Valleys and Western Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.