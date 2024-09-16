Beach Hazards Statement issued September 16 at 8:16AM PDT until September 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Abnormally high tides of 6.5 feet are expected with
elevated surf up to 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.