Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 1:15PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 1:15 pm

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Ventura County Beaches, and
Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight PDT Monday Night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

