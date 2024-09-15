Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 1:15PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Ventura County Beaches, and
Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight PDT Monday Night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.