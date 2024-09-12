Wind Advisory issued September 12 at 3:43AM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected, strongest in the high terrain.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura
County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western Antelope Valley
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.