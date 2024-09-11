Wind Advisory issued September 11 at 12:49PM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 55 mph
expected, strongest in the high terrain. Isolated gusts to 60 mph
possible in the high terrain.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura
County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern Ventura County
Mountains, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.