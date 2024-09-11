Wind Advisory issued September 11 at 10:51AM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.