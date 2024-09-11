Wind Advisory issued September 11 at 10:51AM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 55 mph

expected, strongest in the high terrain. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

possible in the high terrain.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches, and Western Antelope Valley

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.