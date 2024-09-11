High Wind Warning issued September 11 at 10:51AM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.