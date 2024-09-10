Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued September 10 at 9:54AM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, and Western Antelope
Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

