Wind Advisory issued September 10 at 9:54AM PDT until September 12 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Southwestern

Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, and Western Antelope

Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.