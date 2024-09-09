Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 2:36AM PDT until September 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot temperatures up to 92 degrees are expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.