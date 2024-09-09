Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 9:42AM PDT until September 9 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE

WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

COAST…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY

DUE TO HOT, DRY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TODAY TRANSITIONING

TO GUSTY ONSHORE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES TUESDAY INTO EARLY

WEDNESDAY OVER THE SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR…

.The long duration heat wave will continue today away from the

immediate coast. Another round of gusty sundowner winds are

expected for the western Santa Ynez range and southwest Santa

Barbara coast through this evening, with gusts of 25 to 45 mph

common, strongest from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. These

sundowner winds will bring temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees

along with humidities lowering to around 15 percent.

The heat combined with lingering instability will lead to deep mixing

heights up to 16,000 feet today, leading to an elevated risk for

erratic plume-dominated fire behavior. The greatest concern will

be over the San Gabriel mountains today, where there is the

best instability, and the active Bridge Fire which will likely

exhibit erratic plume dominated fire behavior today. As the onshore

winds increase on Tuesday into Tuesday night, and humidities lower,

there will continue to be a significant threat of Red Flag fire weather

conditions in the San Gabriel mountains Tuesday into early Wednesday.

* WINDS…Northwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

strongest in the evening. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near

Gaviota/Refugio each evening. Gusty and erratic winds possible

with any new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 90 and 102 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 72 and 82.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.