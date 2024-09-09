Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 9:42AM PDT until September 9 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE
WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COAST…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY
DUE TO HOT, DRY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TODAY TRANSITIONING
TO GUSTY ONSHORE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES TUESDAY INTO EARLY
WEDNESDAY OVER THE SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR…
.The long duration heat wave will continue today away from the
immediate coast. Another round of gusty sundowner winds are
expected for the western Santa Ynez range and southwest Santa
Barbara coast through this evening, with gusts of 25 to 45 mph
common, strongest from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. These
sundowner winds will bring temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees
along with humidities lowering to around 15 percent.
The heat combined with lingering instability will lead to deep mixing
heights up to 16,000 feet today, leading to an elevated risk for
erratic plume-dominated fire behavior. The greatest concern will
be over the San Gabriel mountains today, where there is the
best instability, and the active Bridge Fire which will likely
exhibit erratic plume dominated fire behavior today. As the onshore
winds increase on Tuesday into Tuesday night, and humidities lower,
there will continue to be a significant threat of Red Flag fire weather
conditions in the San Gabriel mountains Tuesday into early Wednesday.
* WINDS…Northwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
strongest in the evening. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near
Gaviota/Refugio each evening. Gusty and erratic winds possible
with any new fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent inland of the
beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25
percent in the foothills and mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 90 and 102 common in the
foothills and mountains, with minimums between 72 and 82.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.