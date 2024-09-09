Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 3:00PM PDT until September 9 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE

WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

COAST…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY DUE TO

HOT, DRY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TODAY TRANSITIONING TO GUSTY

ONSHORE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES TUESDAY INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY

OVER THE SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON PDT

WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY ONSHORE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS…

.The long duration heat wave continues today away from the

immediate coast. Another round of gusty sundowner winds are

expected for the western Santa Ynez range and southwest Santa

Barbara coast through this evening, with gusts of 25 to 45 mph

common, strongest from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. These sundowner

winds will bring temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees along with

humidities lowering to around 15 percent.

The heat combined with lingering instability has brought deep

mixing heights up to 16,000 feet today, leading to an elevated

risk for erratic plume-dominated fire behavior. The greatest

concern today continues over the San Gabriel mountains,

where there is the best instability, and the active Bridge Fire

which will continue to exhibit erratic plume dominated fire

behavior today. As the onshore winds increase, and humidities

lower, Red Flag fire weather conditions will likely continue in

the San Gabriel mountains Tuesday into early Wednesday, and

expand into the Interstate 5 corridor and Antelope Valley

foothills during that time.

* WINDS…Northwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

strongest in the evening. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near

Gaviota/Refugio this evening. Gusty and erratic winds possible

with any new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent, driest in the

foothills. Poor minimal overnight recoveries of 15 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 92 and 102 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 72 and 82.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.