Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 3:00PM PDT until September 9 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE
WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COAST…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY DUE TO
HOT, DRY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TODAY TRANSITIONING TO GUSTY
ONSHORE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES TUESDAY INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY
OVER THE SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON PDT
WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY ONSHORE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
THE INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS…
.The long duration heat wave continues today away from the
immediate coast. Another round of gusty sundowner winds are
expected for the western Santa Ynez range and southwest Santa
Barbara coast through this evening, with gusts of 25 to 45 mph
common, strongest from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. These sundowner
winds will bring temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees along with
humidities lowering to around 15 percent.
The heat combined with lingering instability has brought deep
mixing heights up to 16,000 feet today, leading to an elevated
risk for erratic plume-dominated fire behavior. The greatest
concern today continues over the San Gabriel mountains,
where there is the best instability, and the active Bridge Fire
which will continue to exhibit erratic plume dominated fire
behavior today. As the onshore winds increase, and humidities
lower, Red Flag fire weather conditions will likely continue in
the San Gabriel mountains Tuesday into early Wednesday, and
expand into the Interstate 5 corridor and Antelope Valley
foothills during that time.
* WINDS…Northwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
strongest in the evening. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near
Gaviota/Refugio this evening. Gusty and erratic winds possible
with any new fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent, driest in the
foothills. Poor minimal overnight recoveries of 15 to 25
percent in the foothills and mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 92 and 102 common in the
foothills and mountains, with minimums between 72 and 82.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.