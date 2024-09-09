Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued September 9 at 7:18AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 7:18 am

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures between 90 and 100
common.

* WHERE…Inland coastal areas of Ventura and southern Santa Barbara
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After several days of dangerous heat,
significant cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.
Limit outdoor activities to the morning hours. Maximize time in an
air-conditioned spaces. Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content