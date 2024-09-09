Heat Advisory issued September 9 at 1:31PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures between 90 and 100

common.

* WHERE…The southern Santa Barbara County coasts and the Ventura

County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After several days of dangerous heat,

significant cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.

Limit outdoor activities to the morning hours. Maximize time in an

air-conditioned spaces. Check up on relatives and neighbors.