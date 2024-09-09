Heat Advisory issued September 9 at 1:31PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures between 90 and 100
common.
* WHERE…The southern Santa Barbara County coasts and the Ventura
County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After several days of dangerous heat,
significant cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.
Limit outdoor activities to the morning hours. Maximize time in an
air-conditioned spaces. Check up on relatives and neighbors.