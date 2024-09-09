Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 8:39PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
93 to 103.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,
Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles
County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles
County San Gabriel Valley, Palos Verdes Hills, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San
Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational
Area.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.