Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 7:18AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between

100 and 110 common, and very warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…The mountains and valleys of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and

Los Angeles Counties, including the Los Angeles County coastal

areas.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After several days of dangerous heat,

significant cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.

Avoid outdoor activities. Remain in an air-conditioned spaces. Check

up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.