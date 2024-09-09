Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 7:18AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
100 and 110 common, and very warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…The mountains and valleys of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and
Los Angeles Counties, including the Los Angeles County coastal
areas.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After several days of dangerous heat,
significant cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.
Avoid outdoor activities. Remain in an air-conditioned spaces. Check
up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.