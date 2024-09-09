Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:31PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
98 and 108 common, and very warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…For many interior mountains of southwest California, as
well as the Santa Ynez Range, the northern Ventura Valleys, and
the Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some foothill areas will remain very warm
tonight, but after several days of dangerous heat, significant
cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.
Avoid outdoor activities. Remain in an air-conditioned spaces. Check
up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.