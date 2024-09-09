Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:31PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between

98 and 108 common, and very warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…For many interior mountains of southwest California, as

well as the Santa Ynez Range, the northern Ventura Valleys, and

the Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some foothill areas will remain very warm

tonight, but after several days of dangerous heat, significant

cooling remains on track for Tuesday through Thursday.

Avoid outdoor activities. Remain in an air-conditioned spaces. Check

up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.