Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:31PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures between

100 and 110 common on Monday and 93 to 103 common on Tuesday.

Temperatures tonight will remain very warm.

* WHERE…The Los Angeles County coastal valleys and inland coasts

(including Downtown Los Angeles), the eastern Ventura Valleys, the

Palos Verdes Hills, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa

Susana Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While daytime temperatures will lower on

Tuesday, they will not lower as much as previously expected.

Temperatures tonight will also remain very warm. As such, the

warning was extended through Tuesday for these specific

locations. High confidennce that this will be the last extension

and that all Heat Warnings or Advisories will end Tuesday evening.

Avoid outdoor activities. Remain in an air-conditioned spaces. Check

up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.