Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:31PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures between
100 and 110 common on Monday and 93 to 103 common on Tuesday.
Temperatures tonight will remain very warm.
* WHERE…The Los Angeles County coastal valleys and inland coasts
(including Downtown Los Angeles), the eastern Ventura Valleys, the
Palos Verdes Hills, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa
Susana Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While daytime temperatures will lower on
Tuesday, they will not lower as much as previously expected.
Temperatures tonight will also remain very warm. As such, the
warning was extended through Tuesday for these specific
locations. High confidennce that this will be the last extension
and that all Heat Warnings or Advisories will end Tuesday evening.
Avoid outdoor activities. Remain in an air-conditioned spaces. Check
up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.