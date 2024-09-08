Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 3:26PM PDT until September 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. For the Wind
Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind
Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.