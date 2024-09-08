Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 12:17AM PDT until September 8 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. For the first

Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For the first

Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT early this morning. For the second

Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.