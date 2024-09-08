Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 12:06AM PDT until September 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. For the first
Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For the first
Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT early this morning. For the second
Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.