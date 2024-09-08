Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:42PM PDT until September 9 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE

INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES (INCLUDING THE SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS), AND ANTELOPE

VALLEY, DUE TO HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, AND

POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…

…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE

WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

COAST…

.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate

coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near

record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs

between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and

deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm

temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and

foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over

southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and

45 mph each night through Monday, strongest from Gaviota to

San Marcos Pass.

There is increased instability today, leading to deep mixing

heights up to 18,000 feet, which will also lead to a high risk for

erratic plume-dominated fire behavior, especially in the

mountains, foothills, and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning

criteria is unlikely, there is a history of large fires during

similar weather conditions. The threat of thunderstorms will

continue this afternoon and evening as mid level monsoonal

moisture and instability increase across the region. The best

chance of storms today will be across the mountains of Los Angeles

and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope Valley and San

Gabriel Valley. Any storms that develop today will have the

potential for dry lightning strikes and strong/erratic downburst

winds, with localized gusts to 50 mph likely. Due to the

significant threat of large plume dominated fires and the risk of

dry lightning and additional sundowner winds, the Red Flag

Warning remains in effect through this evening for much

of the warning area and southwest Santa Barbara through Monday

evening.

* WINDS…Northwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

strongest at night. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near

Gaviota/Refugio each evening. Gusty and erratic winds possible

with any new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 98 and 105 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 77 and 87.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.