Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:42PM PDT until September 8 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE
INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA
COUNTIES (INCLUDING THE SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS), AND ANTELOPE
VALLEY, DUE TO HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, AND
POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…
…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE
WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COAST…
.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate
coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near
record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs
between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and
deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm
temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and
foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over
southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and
45 mph each night through Monday, strongest from Gaviota to
San Marcos Pass.
There is increased instability today, leading to deep mixing
heights up to 18,000 feet, which will also lead to a high risk for
erratic plume-dominated fire behavior, especially in the
mountains, foothills, and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning
criteria is unlikely, there is a history of large fires during
similar weather conditions. The threat of thunderstorms will
continue this afternoon and evening as mid level monsoonal
moisture and instability increase across the region. The best
chance of storms today will be across the mountains of Los Angeles
and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope Valley and San
Gabriel Valley. Any storms that develop today will have the
potential for dry lightning strikes and strong/erratic downburst
winds, with localized gusts to 50 mph likely. Due to the
significant threat of large plume dominated fires and the risk of
dry lightning and additional sundowner winds, the Red Flag
Warning remains in effect through this evening for much
of the warning area and southwest Santa Barbara through Monday
evening.
* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires or
thunderstorms.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower
elevations, with minimums between 77 and 87.
* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a threat for dry lightning over the
mountains and adjacent foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties this afternoon and evening, which can start new
fires, spread them rapidly with gusty and erratic downburst
winds, and provide little if any extinguishing rain. Isolated
gusts to 50 mph will be possible near thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.