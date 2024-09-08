Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:14AM PDT until September 8 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR SAN
LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS (INCLUDING THE SANTA LUCIA RANGE),
SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS, AND EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT
SOUTHEAST COAST OF SANTA BARBARA COUNTY DUE TO EXTREMELY HOT AND
DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE
INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA
COUNTIES (INCLUDING THE SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS), ANTELOPE VALLEY,
AND WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT SOUTHWEST COAST OF SANTA
BARBARA COUNTY DUE TO HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY
WINDS, AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…
.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate
coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near
record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs
between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and
deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm
temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and
foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over
southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and
40 mph each night through Monday. There will be increasing
instability today and Sunday, leading to deep mixing heights up
to 18,000 feet, which will also lead to a high risk for erratic
plume-dominated fire behavior, especially in the mountains,
foothills, and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning criteria
is unlikely, there is a history of large fires during similar
weather conditions. There is a threat of thunderstorms this
weekend as mid level monsoonal moisture and instability move into
the region. The best chance of storms will be across the
mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the
Antelope Valley through Sunday. Any storms that develop today and
Sunday will have the potential for dry lightning strikes and
strong/erratic downburst winds, with localized gusts to 50 mph
possible. Due to the significant threat of large plume dominated
fires and the risk of dry lightning and additional sundowner
winds, the Red Flag Warning has been extended into Sunday evening
for portions of the warning area.
* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires or
thunderstorms.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower
elevations, with minimums between 80 and 90.
* THUNDERSTORMS…There is an increasing risk for dry lightning
over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this weekend, which can
start new fires, spread them rapidly with gusty downburst
winds, and provide little if any extinguishing rain.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.