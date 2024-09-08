Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 10:05AM PDT until September 8 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE

INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES (INCLUDING THE SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS), ANTELOPE VALLEY,

AND WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT SOUTHWEST COAST OF SANTA

BARBARA COUNTY DUE TO HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY

WINDS, AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…

.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate

coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near

record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs

between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and

deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm

temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and

foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over

southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and

40 mph each night through Monday. There will be increasing

instability today, leading to deep mixing heights up to 18,000

feet, which will also lead to a high risk for erratic plume-

dominated fire behavior, especially in the mountains, foothills,

and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely,

there is a history of large fires during similar weather

conditions. There is a threat of thunderstorms this afternoon

and evening as mid level monsoonal moisture and instability

increase across the region. The best chance of storms today will

be across the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as

well as the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Any storms

that develop today will have the potential for dry lightning

strikes and strong/erratic downburst winds, with localized gusts

to 50 mph possible. Due to the significant threat of large plume

dominated fires and the risk of dry lightning and additional

sundowner winds, the Red Flag Warning remains in effect through

this evening for portions of the warning area.

* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires or

thunderstorms.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent. Poor overnight

recoveries of 15 to 30 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower

elevations, with minimums between 80 and 90.

* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a threat for dry lightning over the

mountains and adjacent foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties this afternoon and evening, which can start new fires,

spread them rapidly with gusty and erratic downburst winds, and

provide little if any extinguishing rain. Isolated gusts to 50

mph will be possible near thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.