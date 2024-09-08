Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 10:05AM PDT until September 8 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE
INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA
COUNTIES (INCLUDING THE SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS), ANTELOPE VALLEY,
AND WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT SOUTHWEST COAST OF SANTA
BARBARA COUNTY DUE TO HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY
WINDS, AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…
.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate
coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near
record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs
between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and
deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm
temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and
foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over
southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and
40 mph each night through Monday. There will be increasing
instability today, leading to deep mixing heights up to 18,000
feet, which will also lead to a high risk for erratic plume-
dominated fire behavior, especially in the mountains, foothills,
and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely,
there is a history of large fires during similar weather
conditions. There is a threat of thunderstorms this afternoon
and evening as mid level monsoonal moisture and instability
increase across the region. The best chance of storms today will
be across the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as
well as the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Any storms
that develop today will have the potential for dry lightning
strikes and strong/erratic downburst winds, with localized gusts
to 50 mph possible. Due to the significant threat of large plume
dominated fires and the risk of dry lightning and additional
sundowner winds, the Red Flag Warning remains in effect through
this evening for portions of the warning area.
* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires or
thunderstorms.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower
elevations, with minimums between 80 and 90.
* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a threat for dry lightning over the
mountains and adjacent foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties this afternoon and evening, which can start new fires,
spread them rapidly with gusty and erratic downburst winds, and
provide little if any extinguishing rain. Isolated gusts to 50
mph will be possible near thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.