Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 10:03PM PDT until September 9 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR THE
WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND SOUTHWEST SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COAST…
.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate
coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near
record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs
between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and
deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm
temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and
foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over
southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and
45 mph each night through Monday, strongest from Gaviota to San
Marcos Pass.
* WINDS…Northwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph, strongest at night. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near
Gaviota/Refugio each evening. Gusty and erratic winds possible
with any new fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 18 percent inland of the
beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25
percent in the foothills and mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 98 and 105 common in the
foothills and mountains, with minimums between 77 and 87.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.