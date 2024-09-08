Heat Advisory issued September 8 at 3:28AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. For the Wind
Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind
Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.