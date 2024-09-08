Heat Advisory issued September 8 at 12:06AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 99.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Ventura County
Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.