Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 3:28AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 99. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For

the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.