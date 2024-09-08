Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 12:17AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 8:42 am
Published 12:17 am

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 to
110, except 110 to 114 for the western San Fernando Valley and the
Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

National Weather Service

