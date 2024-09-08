Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 12:17AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures up to 99. For the Wind Advisories, north winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For
the first Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT early this morning. For
the second Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.