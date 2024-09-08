Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 12:06AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 99. For the first Wind Advisory, north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind

Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For

the first Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT early this morning. For

the second Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.