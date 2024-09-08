Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 12:06AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.