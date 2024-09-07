Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 3:30AM PDT until September 8 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, daytime high temperatures in the 90s

to around 102 degrees across the coastal areas with warm overnight

low temperatures offering little relief from the heat. For the

Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind

Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.