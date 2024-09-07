Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 2:35PM PDT until September 8 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures up to 105. For the Wind Advisory, northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For
the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.