Wind Advisory issued September 7 at 2:35PM PDT until September 8 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 105. For the Wind Advisory, northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For

the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.