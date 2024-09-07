Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 2:10PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS (INCLUDING THE SANTA LUCIA

RANGE), SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS, AND EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE

AND ADJACENT SOUTHEAST COAST OF SANTA BARBARA COUNTY DUE TO

EXTREMELY HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS…

…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 10 PM SUNDAY FOR THE INTERIOR

MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES

(INCLUDING THE SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS), ANTELOPE VALLEY, AND

WESTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND ADJACENT SOUTHWEST COAST OF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY DUE TO HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY

GUSTY WINDS, AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…

.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate

coast, with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near

record high temperatures will continue this weekend with highs

between 105 and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and

deserts, and 95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm

temperatures will persist at night across the mountains and

foothills. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over

southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and

40 mph each night through Monday. There will be increasing

instability today and Sunday, leading to deep mixing heights up

to 18,000 feet, which will also lead to a high risk for erratic

plume-dominated fire behavior, especially in the mountains,

foothills, and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning criteria

is unlikely, there is a history of large fires during similar

weather conditions. There is a threat of thunderstorms this

weekend as mid level monsoonal moisture and instability move into

the region. The best chance of storms will be across the mountains

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope

Valley through Sunday. Any storms that develop today and Sunday

will have the potential for dry lightning strikes and

strong/erratic downburst winds, with localized gusts to 50 mph

possible. Due to the significant threat of large plume dominated

fires and the risk of dry lightning and additional sundowner

winds, the Red Flag Warning has been extended into Sunday evening

for portions of the warning area.

* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, strongest at

nighT in the hills. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any

new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 98 and 108 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 80 and 90.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.