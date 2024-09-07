Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 10:05AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR ALL

MOUNTAINS, ANTELOPE VALLEY AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS, AS WELL AS

SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREMELY HOT AND DRY

CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…

.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate coast,

with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near record high

temperatures will continue this weekend with highs between 105

and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and deserts, and

95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm temperatures

will persist at night across the mountains and foothills.

Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over southern

Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and 40 mph

each night through Monday. There will be increasing instability

today, leading to deep mixing heights up to 18,000 feet, which

will also lead to a high risk for erratic plume-dominated fire

behavior, especially in the mountains, foothills, and deserts.

While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a

history of large fires during similar weather conditions. As a

result, Red Flag Warnings will remain in place for all mountain

and foothill areas through this evening, with the areas of

highest concern being those with the stronger winds like southern

Santa Barbara County. There is a threat of thunderstorms this

weekend as mid level monsoonal moisture and instability move into

the region. The best chance of storms will be across the mountains

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope

Valley. Any storms that develop today will have the potential for

dry lightning strikes and strong/erratic downburst winds, with

localized gusts to 50 mph possible this afternoon.

* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest at

night. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 82 and 92.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.