Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 10:05AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR ALL
MOUNTAINS, ANTELOPE VALLEY AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS, AS WELL AS
SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREMELY HOT AND DRY
CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…
.A long duration heat wave will continue away from the immediate coast,
with only minor and slow improvement through Monday. Near record high
temperatures will continue this weekend with highs between 105
and 115 common over the valleys, lower mountains, and deserts, and
95 to 105 over the inland coastal plain. Very warm temperatures
will persist at night across the mountains and foothills.
Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over southern
Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and 40 mph
each night through Monday. There will be increasing instability
today, leading to deep mixing heights up to 18,000 feet, which
will also lead to a high risk for erratic plume-dominated fire
behavior, especially in the mountains, foothills, and deserts.
While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a
history of large fires during similar weather conditions. As a
result, Red Flag Warnings will remain in place for all mountain
and foothill areas through this evening, with the areas of
highest concern being those with the stronger winds like southern
Santa Barbara County. There is a threat of thunderstorms this
weekend as mid level monsoonal moisture and instability move into
the region. The best chance of storms will be across the mountains
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope
Valley. Any storms that develop today will have the potential for
dry lightning strikes and strong/erratic downburst winds, with
localized gusts to 50 mph possible this afternoon.
* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest at
night. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the
beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25
percent in the foothills and mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common in the
foothills and mountains, with minimums between 82 and 92.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.