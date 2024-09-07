Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 3:30AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, daytime high temperatures in the 90s
to around 102 degrees across the coastal areas with warm overnight
low temperatures offering little relief from the heat. For the
Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind
Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.