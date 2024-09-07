Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 3:30AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot weather will persist with daytime high temperatures in
the upper 80s and 90s. Local daytime values may reach up to 100
degrees. Overnight low temperatures will remain warm and offer
little reprieve from the heat.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Ventura County
Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.