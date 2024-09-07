Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 2:35PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 9:54 pm
Published 2:35 pm

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 88.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, and Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

National Weather Service

